BUCHANAN COUNTY – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is delivering hot meals to individual homes Monday through Friday. In addition, the Buchanan County Senior Center (also known as the Independence Senior Center) is open for congregate meals, socialization, and activities. Lunch is served at 12 p.m.
The center is located at 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Meals must be ordered by 9:30 a.m. a day in advance.
Please get your shots and come back!
NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about food options available, please call 1-800-779-8707.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Pork Loin
Brown Gravy
Whipped Potatoes
Green Beans
Birthday Cake
Milk
Margarine
Thursday, Jan. 13
Shepherd’s Pie
Stewed Tomatoes
Wheat Bread
Hot Rosy Applesauce
Milk
Margarine
Friday, Jan. 14
California Vegetable Soup
Egg Salad
Marinated Carrots
Wheat Roll
Pineapple Tidbits
Milk
Monday, Jan. 17
NEI3A Closed
In Observance of
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Turkey Breast
Turkey Gravy
Whipped Potatoes
Carrots
Baked Cookie
Milk
Margarine
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Caribbean Spiced Chicken Thigh
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Black Beans
Wheat Bread
Pineapple Tidbits
Chocolate Milk
Margarine
Thursday, Jan. 20
Meatloaf
Brown Gravy
Whipped Potatoes
Green Peas
Peach Pie
Milk
Friday, Jan. 21
Cheese Omelet
Roasted Diced Potatoes
Cinnamon Roll
Hot Cinnamon Applesauce
Milk
Margarine