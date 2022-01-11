Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is delivering hot meals to individual homes Monday through Friday. In addition, the Buchanan County Senior Center (also known as the Independence Senior Center) is open for congregate meals, socialization, and activities. Lunch is served at 12 p.m.

The center is located at 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Meals must be ordered by 9:30 a.m. a day in advance.

Please get your shots and come back!

NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about food options available, please call 1-800-779-8707.

Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Pork Loin

Brown Gravy

Whipped Potatoes

Green Beans

Birthday Cake

Milk

Margarine

Thursday, Jan. 13

Shepherd’s Pie

Stewed Tomatoes

Wheat Bread

Hot Rosy Applesauce

Milk

Margarine

Friday, Jan. 14

California Vegetable Soup

Egg Salad

Marinated Carrots

Wheat Roll

Pineapple Tidbits

Milk

Monday, Jan. 17

NEI3A Closed

In Observance of

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Turkey Breast

Turkey Gravy

Whipped Potatoes

Carrots

Baked Cookie

Milk

Margarine

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Caribbean Spiced Chicken Thigh

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Black Beans

Wheat Bread

Pineapple Tidbits

Chocolate Milk

Margarine

Thursday, Jan. 20

Meatloaf

Brown Gravy

Whipped Potatoes

Green Peas

Peach Pie

Milk

Friday, Jan. 21

Cheese Omelet

Roasted Diced Potatoes

Cinnamon Roll

Hot Cinnamon Applesauce

Milk

Margarine

Tags

Trending Food Videos