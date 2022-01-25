BUCHANAN COUNTY – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is delivering hot meals to individual
homes Monday through Friday. In addition, the Buchanan County Senior Center (also known as the Independence Senior Center) is open for congregate meals, socialization, and activities. Lunch is served at 12 p.m.
The center is located at 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Meals must be ordered by 9:30 a.m. a day in advance.
Please get your shots and come back!
NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about food options available, please call 1-800-779-8707.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Baked Chicken Breast
Mediterranean Sauce
Orzo with Spinach
Fiesta Vegetable Blend
Baked Cookie
Milk
Thursday, Jan. 27
Chicken Stir Fry
Rice
Green Beans
Wheat Bread
Rosy Applesauce
Milk
Friday, Jan. 28
Potato Chowder
Tuna Salad
Coleslaw
Wheat Bread
Mandarin Oranges
Milk
Monday, Jan. 31
Pizza Casserole
Green Beans
Wheat Bread
Warm Lemon Cake
Milk
Margarine
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Rice
Orange Carrots
Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Fortune Cookie
Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Beef Sloppy Joe
Roasted Red Potatoes with Parsley
Harvard Beets
Wheat Hamburger Bun
Applesauce
Chocolate Milk
Thursday, Feb. 3
Creole Steak
Whipped Potatoes
Whole Kernel Corn
Wheat Bread
Pineapple Tidbits
Milk
Friday, Feb. 4
Tuna Noodle Casserole
Peas & Carrots
Multi-Grain Bread
Hot Sliced Peaches
Milk
Margarine
Monday, Feb. 7
Salisbury Beef
Mushroom Gravy
Whipped Potatoes
Glazed Baby Carrots
Baked Cookie
Milk
Margarine
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Pineapple Chicken
Baked Sweet Potato
Broccoli
Wheat Bread
Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Milk
Margarine (2)
TPork Loin
Brown Gravy
Whipped Potatoes
Green Beans
Wheat Roll
Birthday Cake
Milk
Margarine
Thursday, Feb. 10
Shepherd’s Pie
Stewed Tomatoes
Wheat Bread
Hot Rosy Applesauce
Milk
Margarine
Friday, Feb. 11
California Vegetable Soup
Egg Salad
Marinated Carrots
Wheat Roll
Pineapple Tidbits
Milk
Monday, Feb. 14
Sausage
Ranch Beans
Cabbage and Sauerkraut
Hot Dog Bun
Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Milk
Margarine
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Turkey Breast
Turkey Gravy
Whipped Potatoes
Carrots
Baked Cookie
Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Caribbean Spiced Chicken Thigh
Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Black Beans
Wheat Bread
Pineapple Tidbits
Chocolate Milk
Margarine
Thursday, Feb. 17
Meatloaf
Brown Gravy
Whipped Potatoes
Green Peas
Peach Pie
Milk
Friday, Feb. 18
Cheese Omelet
Roasted Diced Potatoes
Hot Cinnamon Applesauce
Cinnamon Roll
Milk
Margarine
Sunday, Feb. 21
Pork
BBQ Sauce
Baked Beans
Corn
Hamburger Bun
Sliced Peaches
Milk
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Beef Spaghetti Casserole
Carrots
Green Peas
Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Baked Chicken Breast
Mediterranean Sauce
Orzo with Spinach
Fiesta Vegetable Blend
Baked Cookie
Milk
Thursday, Feb. 24
Chicken Stir Fry
Rice
Green Beans
Wheat Bread
Rosy Applesauce
Milk
Friday, Feb. 25
Potato Chowder
Tuna Salad
Coleslaw
Wheat Bread
Mandarin Oranges
Milk
Monday, Feb. 28
Pizza Casserole
Green Beans
Wheat Bread
Warm Lemon Cake
Milk
Margarine
Tuesday, Mar. 1
Fat Tuesday
Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya
Whole Kernel Corn
Cabbage with Carrots
Cornbread
Baked Cookie
Milk
Margarine