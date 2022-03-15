Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is delivering hot meals to individual homes Monday through Friday. In addition, the Buchanan County Senior Center (also known as the Independence Senior Center) is open for congregate meals, socialization, and activities. Lunch is served at 12 p.m.

The center is located at 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Meals must be ordered by 9:30 a.m. a day in advance.

Please get your shots and come back!

NEI3A is also offering extended meal options for towns and rural areas that were not able to receive meals in the past. If you would like to find out more about food options available, please call 1-800-779-8707.

Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.

Wednesday, March 16

Hamburger Patty

Lettuce/Tomato/Onion

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Baked Beans

Hamburger Bun

Pineapple Tidbits

Milk

Ketchup

Thursday, March 17

St Patrick’s Day

Beef Cabbage Casserole

Harvard Beets

Corn Casserole

Wheat Bread

Lime Fruited Gelatin

Milk

Margarine

Friday, March 18

Potato Crusted Fish

Confetti Rice

Mixed Vegetables

Mandarin Oranges

Milk

Tartar Sauce

Monday, March 21

Sausage

Ranch Beans

Cabbage and Sauerkraut

Hot Dog Bun

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Milk

Tuesday, March 22

Turkey Breast

Turkey Gravy

Whipped Potatoes

Carrots

Baked Cookie

Milk

Margarine

Wednesday, March 23

Caribbean Spiced Chicken Thigh

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Black Beans

Wheat Bread

Pineapple Tidbits

Chocolate Milk

Margarine

Thursday, March 24

Meatloaf

Brown Gravy

Whipped Potatoes

Green Peas

Peach Pie

Milk

Friday, March 25

Cheese Omelet

Roasted Diced Potatoes

Hot Cinnamon Applesauce

Cinnamon Roll

Milk

Margarine

Monday, March 28

Pork

BBQ Sauce

Baked Beans

Corn

Hamburger Bun

Sliced Peaches

Milk

Tuesday, March 29

Beef Spaghetti Casserole

Carrots

Green Peas

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Milk

Wednesday, March 30

Baked Chicken Breast

Mediterranean Sauce

Orzo with Spinach

Fiesta Vegetable Blend

Baked Cookie

Milk

