DUNDEE – Thanks to approval by the State of Iowa, plans for a new museum dedicated to the story of Backbone State Park is moving forward.
Organizers are now reaching out to the public for items to be included and curated.
“We are looking for old photos, items related to the park and any memories you care to share,” said Melanie Hettinger. “Please consider donating items to help add to our mission of preserving our beautiful park’s history.”
Backbone was dedicated in 1920 as Iowa’s first state park. The park is named for the steep and narrow ridge of bedrock cut by a loop of the Maquoketa River and forming the highest point in northeast Iowa – the Devils Backbone. The initial 1,200 acres were donated by E.M. Carr of Lamont. Backbone Lake Dam, a relatively low dam built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in the 1930s, created Backbone Lake. The CCC constructed a majority of trails and buildings which make up the park. The museum is to be located at the existing CCC museum near the park’s west entrance (from Highway 187 go east on 120th Street).
“Backbone State Park is well known for its geological uniqueness,” said Hettinger. “Consisting now of 2,001 acres, Backbone offers something for everyone including some of Iowa’s finest trout streams, rock climbing, picnicking, camping, cabin rentals, boating, an abundance of wildlife and not to forget spring mushroom hunting. Backbone has been a getaway destination for families from across the United States throughout the years.”
To donate or for more information contact Melanie Hettinger at melaniehettinger657@gmail.com or 319-480-7188.
