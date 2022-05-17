QUASQUETON – A new book recounts the definitive history of the ill-fated Chicago Anamosa & Northern Railway – an early 20th century enterprise that raised and then shattered hopes and left ghost towns along its 35-mile route from Anamosa to Quasqueton.
The book, which includes more than 120 photographs and maps, will be unveiled during a public presentation at 1 p.m.
Sunday, June 5 at the American Legion Hall in Quasqueton.
The CAN, as it was known, operated from 1904 to 1915 and disappeared in 1917 when a Kansas City junk merchant dismantled and shipped it to Europe to aid the Allied effort in World War I.
Written by railroad historian Gary L. Holzinger of Anamosa, the 117-page “Chicago, Anamosa & Northern Railway: The Wapsie Valley Route” is published by the Quasqueton Area Historical Society, the largest repository of information about and photographs of the CAN.
Holzinger was assisted by Society Treasurer Deb Crawford, who in a year-long research effort gleaned area and national newspaper archives to accumulate more than 1,200 historic references to the long-gone railroad.
Crawford also asked area residents to search their scrapbooks and family memories – an effort that yielded more vintage photos and anecdotes, both for use in the book and for the historical society’s collection.
The book documents the largely horse- and mule-powered construction of the right of way, the financial dealings that made it possible and eventually led to its downfall, its short-lived operations and the hopes and dreams of residents and towns along its route.
Quasqueton, for example, had striven 50 years to become a railroad town before the first train arrived in 1912. Quasqueton, Coggon, and Prairieburg survived the CAN’s demise, unlike Jackson, Anderson, Robinson, and Kiene, which were born on its route and vanished with it.
While some have attributed the CAN’s failure to the arrival of the automobile, better roads and World War I, the book asserts that its shaky financial foundation and its failure to cross the Wapsipinicon River and extend beyond Quasqueton to Independence or Waterloo contributed greatly to its downfall.
The book details how the financial setbacks of the influential Dubuque family that originally organized and financed the CAN eventually led to the railroad’s bankruptcy.
Included with the book is a “Flight of the Wapsi Valley Route” DVD created by Carroll E. Last of Tipton. Using the Google Earth computer application, the DVD simulates a flight along the CAN right of way, almost all of which has since been returned to farmland.
Additional presentations are scheduled for:
- 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 at the Coggon Historical Society
- 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at the Anamosa Public Library
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 28 at the Jones County Historical Society’s Edinburgh Museum
Books may be purchased for $25 at the Quasqueton or Coggon Historical Societies after June 5th or by mail for an additional $10 mailing fee. Please contact Quasqueton Area Historical Society at 319-318-2007 or email at qhistorical@yahoo.com for more information.