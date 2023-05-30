The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) along with the Buchanan County Tourism Bureau (BCTB) are excited to announce a joint venture to advance tourism and economic development in the region. BCEDC and BCTB have hired a Director of Tourism and Communications. This is a combination of the BCTB Tourism Director position and BCEDC’s Communication manager. Jill Chemin of Jesup has been hired for this new position. According to BCEDC Director Lisa Kremer, “Both groups look forward to welcoming Jill on board. We are excited to see the positive impact we know Jill will bring to Tourism and promoting Buchanan County overall!”
When asked about her new position, Chemin stated, “I am so excited to join Tourism and Economic Development as the new Director of Tourism and Communications! I live in Jesup with my husband, Brian, and 3 children, Carter, McKinley, and Gabriella. Some of my favorite things are spending time with family, volunteering in the community, and new adventures both near and far. I am so proud to call Buchanan County my home and can't wait to share all the things that make it a great place to live, work and visit! I am eager to show local and neighboring residents’ new hidden gems right in their own "backyard", as well as placing Buchanan County on the map of visitors who did not yet know we existed. I have high hopes for the future growth and development of the already thriving Buchanan County economic development and tourism sectors and am ready to serve the people and communities in reaching new heights and possibilities.”
Jill will be working for both BCTB and BCEDC with the Buchanan County Tourism Director position being made possible by ARPA funding by the Buchanan County Supervisors. Their recognition of the importance of this arm of Economic Development and the revenues as well as job and business recruitment that can be brought in through concentrated tourism within the county is to be applauded. If there are any doubts as to the importance of tourism within Iowa, just look at the focused push the state of Iowa is currently taking.
Kremer also added, “I am excited to see how Jill continues and expands the communication part of BCEDC that our previous communication manager created such a solid foundation for. The combination of these positions makes for a great way to provide a unified look and message for Buchanan County.”
Chemin began her new position on Tuesday, May 30. She will be located at the Buchanan County Economic Development office located within the same office as the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce in downtown Independence and will have some hours at the Illinois Central Depot in Independence.