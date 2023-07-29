JOHNSTON – Iowa PBS and The Des Moines Register bring “Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary” to Iowans across the state. The documentary was broadcast statewide on Iowa PBS July 2. and will rebroadcast Sunday, July 30, at 1 p.m.
“Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary” follows the stories of three riders and two community leaders from a host town as the riders embark on the week-long journey across Iowa. The documentary looks into the life-changing experience that riders have, and how the ride can help people find themselves.
Area native Kelsey Kremer served as a co-director. She is the daughter of Jon and the late Teri Kremer of Vinton; and granddaughter of Inez and Ralph Kremer, the late LaVon and Vern Lohmann, all of Independence. Kremer has previously been recognized with regional Emmys for a video entitled “One Last Summer at Camp Tahigwa,” about the uncertain fate of Camp Tahigwa, a Girl Scout camp located about 14 miles north of Waukon; one about Governor Kim Reynolds becoming the first women elected to the governor’s office; and one about presidential candidates campaigning at the State Fair.
“As an Iowan, I am excited to show ‘Shift’ on Iowa PBS and have a broader audience view our documentary. It will be exciting to see it on a channel I grew up watching,” said Kremer. “For us, it was important to make something that does more than just tell the history of RAGBRAI, this is a story about the people on the ride and places along the route. The film is meant for everyone, not just RAGBRAI riders. We really tried to take a storytelling approach that would appeal to much more than the RAGBRAI or state of Iowa fan.”
Producing the RAGBRAI documentary has been a big undertaking for Kremer.
“I’ve been working on it full time for the last year,” she said. “I was also just recently promoted to photo editor at the Register, so definitely been keeping busy!”
Known as the Iowa Columnist and a senior writer at the Des Moines Register, Courtney Crowder served as the other co-director.
“It was an honor to work with Iowa PBS on Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary. Like RAGBRAI, Iowa PBS is a part of the fabric of Iowa and being able to celebrate that meant the world to us,” said Crowder.
