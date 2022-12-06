Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds recently announced the newly created Iowa Entry-Level Driver Training Program to provide more opportunities for interested truck drivers to obtain their commercial driver’s license (CDL) in Iowa.

“Truck drivers play such a critical role in meeting our supply chain demands — ‘If you got it, a truck driver brought it’. Like the rest of the nation, Iowa, too, has a high demand for truck drivers; and in order to meet that demand, we need innovative solutions that reduce barriers for anyone interested in obtaining a CDL license,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This new program will break down barriers that currently exist for obtaining a CDL and provide support to organizations who sponsor these critical training opportunities right here in Iowa.”

