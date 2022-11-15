Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ISUX soil probe

Taking a soil probe sample.

 Courtesy photo

AMES – Soil organic carbon plays a wide range of crucial roles in agriculture and in the evolving world of carbon credits and carbon markets.

Soil organic carbon impacts crop productivity, soil health, the movement of water and the removal of contaminants. To help landowners and others better understand soil organic carbon, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach recently published a new resource called “Measuring Soil Organic Carbon: A Crucial Iowa Resource.”

