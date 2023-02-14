LACES Little Free Art House jo

 Joe Olsen Photo

INDEPENDENCE – A new Little Free Art House was recently installed at the Independence Community School District (ICSD) Administration Building.

The new box, sponsored by LACES, was built by Lanny Buls and painted by ICSD Art Teacher Allison Anderson.

