INDEPENDENCE – A new Little Free Art House was recently installed at the Independence Community School District (ICSD) Administration Building.
The new box, sponsored by LACES, was built by Lanny Buls and painted by ICSD Art Teacher Allison Anderson.
Based on the popular Little Free Libraries, the Little Free Art House has basic art supplies for the community to use, share, or replenish.
LACES (Local Arts Comprehensive Educational Strategies) was created in 1995 by the Iowa Legislature with a Department of Education appropriations bill signed by Governor Terry Branstad. Stan Slessor, Superintendent of the Independence Community School District at the time, then formed a core group of participants on a mission of “Promoting the Arts to Enrich Life” in the community. Over the years LACES has helped to bring a variety of artists to the schools and public and has supported various scholarships.
LACES currently meets at 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce office.