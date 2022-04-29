Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Plant Sale

Plants filled the Falcon Civic Center at the 2021 Independence Garden Club Plant Sale.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will return to the Falcon Civic Center gym for their annual plant sale.

Various perennials, annuals, vegetable starts, house plants, garden decorations, and vases will be available for purchase on Saturday, May 14, from 8 to 11 a.m. Proceeds from this fundraiser will be used for Dollars for Scholars for both Independence and Jesup high school students interested in pursuing a career in horticulture, agronomy, botany, landscape architecture, or a similar course of study.

