DES MOINES — New signs that help bring awareness to Iowa’s creeks and watersheds will soon be installed in 33 counties, including Buchanan and Fayette, thanks to the Iowa DNR’s new County Creek Sign Grant.
The grant program, introduced earlier this year, provides funds to conservation and natural resource groups to install creek and watershed signs on county roads or city streets within priority watersheds. A watershed is the area of land that drains to a body of water.
“These signs help enhance the awareness of creeks and watersheds in Iowa, especially where watershed projects are underway to improve water quality,” said Steve Hopkins, the DNR’s Nonpoint Source Coordinator with the DNR’s Water Quality Improvement Section.
In this first round of the County Creek Sign Grant Program, 24 projects spanning 33 counties will receive a combined total of $240,000 to install creek signs, river signs and watershed boundary signs on county roads in priority watersheds.
These signs will join others installed through a separate project that works with the Iowa Department of Transportation to install creek signs in priority watersheds on state and federal highways in Iowa. Through the Stream Sign Initiative, which began in 2014, about 570 creek signs have been placed across Iowa.
Both the County Creek Sign Grant and Stream Sign Initiative programs are funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Section 319 program and awarded by the Iowa DNR.
Creek Sign Assessment Survey
A Creek Sign Assessment Survey was conducted during the months of March – October 2021, to assess the impact of signage. It was built upon one-on-one interviews with watershed coordinators in each of the seven target watersheds, in addition to a public survey administered through multiple mechanisms (both at in-person community outreach events in or near the target watersheds, and via mail to garner additional responses). The assessment, conducted by Iowa State University on behalf of the Iowa DNR, was completed in November 2021.
The study revealed some differences between male and female respondents when it comes to what they would like to know beyond the name of their creek or river. Male respondents preferred to know the watershed name and female respondents preferred to know if the water body was a source of drinking water. Research is needed to further understand if men and women have different concerns when it comes to water bodies and drinking water quality. This could impact the way that outreach, education and creek signs are designed.
The survey data also suggested that instead of asking how to better assess the EFFECTIVENESS of creek signs, maybe a more important question is how to better ENGAGE people to care about water quality throughout Iowa. Creek signs are more powerful support tools when accompanied by creative and engaging comprehensive outreach and education.
The assessors found creek signs are often taken for granted. Yet, if sign viewers had a previous educational experience where they learned about the water body, seeing a roadside or trailside sign can draw their attention and reconnect them to that prior knowledge, and this is supported anecdotally via the watershed coordinator interviews as well.
Respondents also expressed preferences towards signage that includes not only the water body name, but also the watershed name, or alternatively, identifies the water body as a drinking water source, when applicable.
The assessors also felt there are opportunities for education and outreach to help folks better make connections between land management practices, quality of local water bodies, and drinking water that comes out of the tap.
While the responses to the effectiveness of signage in raising the bar on watershed awareness are perhaps inconclusive, the comprehensive scope of this community assessment study nevertheless paints a representative picture of the work that still needs to be done statewide in watershed education and outreach.