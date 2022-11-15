Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DES MOINES — New signs that help bring awareness to Iowa’s creeks and watersheds will soon be installed in 33 counties, including Buchanan and Fayette, thanks to the Iowa DNR’s new County Creek Sign Grant.

The grant program, introduced earlier this year, provides funds to conservation and natural resource groups to install creek and watershed signs on county roads or city streets within priority watersheds. A watershed is the area of land that drains to a body of water.

Tags

Trending Food Videos