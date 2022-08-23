INDEPENDENCE – St John School and Independence Community School welcomed new teachers and staff last week.
St John School
Mary Rentz
Mary Rentz is a new paraeducator/ daycare worker at St John School. She previously was an Assistant Manager at Casey’s, but has an Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education. She has two daughters, ages 3 and 5. Her hometown is Gilbertville.
“An interesting thing about me is, I was adopted from South Korea,” she said.
Emily Krempges
Independence native Emily Krempges returns to town to teach Physical Education and Technology at St John School. Mrs. Krempges has a BA in Health and Physical Education from the University of Northern Iowa and a Master of Education in Teacher Leadership, Curriculum, and Instruction with an emphasis in technology integration.
Before coming to St John School, she taught K-5 physical education at St. Pius X in Cedar Rapids for five years.
“Growing up, I had many teachers and coaches that had a huge impact on my life and I wanted the opportunity to make a difference in students’ lives,” she said. “Teaching PE seemed like the perfect fit for me to share things I am passionate about while teaching so many meaningful life lessons.”
Her teaching philosophy is to help students find something they enjoy and have the knowledge and skills to do so that they can be active throughout their lifetime.
“More importantly, I want to help students learn how to be a good sport and how to work and communicate effectively with others,” she added. “I also want to help students learn a healthy balance of technology and how to apply their knowledge and skills to be successful in the future.”
Outside of school Mrs. Krempges enjoys spending time with family and friends.
“My husband, Andy, keeps us busy on the farm and our son, Lane, just turned one,” she said. “We enjoy spending time being active outdoors.”
Independence Community School
Tiffany Shelton
Originally from Cedar Rapids, Tiffany Shelton went to UNI. She is the new teacher for 7th Grade Social Studies and Sociology.
“I wanted to be a mentor for kids,” Ms. Shelton said. “I chose the JSH level so I could help kids to navigate and create a path for the future. I want to help students grow to become active members in their community.”
Ms. Shelton has previous experience as a personal assistant, job coach, and paraeducator.
She is engaged and her family includes five girls and two dogs. She has been coaching Special Olympics for 10 years in her free time.
Tiffany Lampe
Tiffany Lampe is another Independence native, who returns to the community to teach Special Education. Mrs. Lampe and her husband Mark have two dogs, Phoebe and MacGyver. She loves family time, bonfires, and time in the pool.
Mrs. Lampe studied at Upper Iowa University. She has been a substitute teacher and for six years was a paraeducator at the Jr/Sr High School.
“I love being a part of my students’ educational journey,” she said. “All students have the ability and capability to learn.”
Paige Morrison
After teaching for Kindergarten for a year in Muscatine, Paige Morrison will be a Fifth Grade teacher for West Elementary.
Ms. Morrison is originally from Clarksville and attended Wartburg College.
“I love being a positive influence in students’ learning and lives, She said. “I enjoy the Fifth Grade age for their love of fun and learning.”
Ms Morrison’s goal in teaching is to “always remember they’re kids first and students second, so to show grace.”
While she has two younger brothers in Clarksville, she has a golden retriever here named Ivy.
“I love being around family and friends, going on adventures, and traveling,” she said.
Ashley Foreman
New Eighth Grade English teacher Ashley Foreman is from Hampton. She studied at UNI and for the last five years taught high school English in Ida Grove at OABCIG.
She became a teacher to “make a difference in the lives of others.”
“I chose English to show how powerful writing and literature are,” she said. “My goal is to be a changer of worlds and help students discover their passions.”
Ms. Foreman has two cats, Wilson and Penelope. In her free time she loves to go on adventures with her boyfriend Aaron, go shopping, or curl up with a good book.
“I am excited for this new adventure in my life,” she said, adding, “Go Mustangs!”
Nicholas Holt
Making every kids’ day the best he can is a goal for new Sixth Grade Teacher Nicholas Holt. He was previously a full time substitute for West Elementary. He is originally from Independence and a graduate of UNI.
Mr. Holt and his wife Alyssa have a dog named Cooper. He loves to golf and go on vacation to new places.
“I love to help kids learn!” he said. “I think this level is great. I think they have a lot of energy.”
Kerry Northrop
Originally hailing all the way from Canton, Mich., Kerry Northrop has degrees from Grand Valley State University (Michigan) and the University of Central Missouri. She was a collegiate athletic trainer, then completed the Regents Alternative Pathway to Iowa Licensure (RAPIL) program and is now a Family and Consumer Science teacher at the Jr/Sr High School.
Mrs. Northrop got into teaching to inspire youth to be the best versions of themselves.
“I want to help play a role in their success and future,” she said. “I want to teach students valuable life skills so they can be successful members of our community.”
Mrs. Northrop and her husband Trot live in Strawberry Pont with their two children, Finley (4) and Indy (1).
“I enjoy all things outdoors,” she said. “I am so excited to be a Mustang!”
Rachel Hurley
Originally from Oelwein, Rachel Hurley has nineteen years of experience in education, including 17 in Independence. This fall she will be a High School Special Education teacher at the High School.
“I love working with middle and high school students,” she said. “They are engaging, funny, and entertaining. They bring a lot of joy to my day. It is my goal to help create an environment where all students can grow, develop, and excel. I want every student to have an opportunity to do something amazing.”
Mrs. Hurley’s greatest joy is spending time with her family, which includes six kids and two dogs.
Jacob McMartin
New Physical Education Teacher and Assistant Football Coach is Jacob McMartin.
Mr. McMartin is from Jesup and attended UNI. He entered the teaching profession because he was, “challenged, encouraged, and moved by teachers and coaches.”
“[They let me] see the best in myself when I didn’t want to or believe I could,” he said. “I want to give that same gift to generations of students.”
Mr. McMartin spent the last three years teaching 9-12 Physical Education and coaching football at Dike-New Hartford.
His teaching goal is to connect and build meaningful relationships that challenge and encourage students to be their best through physical education.
“I have an amazing wife, Ally, who is a Nurse Practitioner at BCHC,” he said. I have two beautiful daughters, Laila (3) and Myra (3 mos.). We love the Gren Bay Packers and the Iowa Hawkeyes.”
Luke Pranger
Mr. Pranger attended Loras College and will now be an Eighth Grade Science Teacher. His hometown is Waterloo.
He became a teacher to make a lasting impression on future generations.
“I want to help grow and develop the whole student into an effective member of society,” he said.
Mr. Pranger enjoys hunting, fishing, or any outdoor activity.
Jami Crawford
Mrs. Crawford is from Quasky. She has a Business Management degree from ISU (2001), but as of last December she earned a degree in Early Childhood Education from UNI.
“I began working in [East Elementary as a substitute] when our youngest started school,” she said. “I immediately knew I wanted to be at school every day helping children succeed personally and academically. I also realized that I wanted to do that from my own classroom.
“I want to help every student believe in themselves and know that they are ALL capable of amazing things.”
Mrs. Crawford has been married for 23 years.
“My husband and I have three amazing boys,” she said. “I love to read, go for walks, motorcycle rides with my husband, and spend time with our boys, family, and friends.”
Joe Schmitz
Before being a full time West Elementary substitute, Mr. Schmitz was a Physical Education Teacher at St John School from 1991 to 2021. He also taught at Sacred Heart in Oelwein from 1991 to 2020.
“Coaching is my passion,” he said. “I love being in a school setting and helping students learn. I want to help students to have a great educational experience.”
Mr. Schmitz hobbies include, watching the Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers, and Iowa Hawkeyes.
Megan Bancroft
Mrs. Bancroft will teach Music at East Elementary. Her hometown is Jefferson. She has played the flute for 20 years.
“I was inspired to be a music teacher by my middle school band/choir teacher, Matt Schmitt,” she said. “I love working with younger students and I think it’s the most important age to establish a musical foundation.”
Mrs. Bancroft’s teaching goal is, “To prepare students to engage in music throughout their life by becoming tuneful (singing in tune), beatful (keeping a steady beat), and artful (performing and moving expressively to music).
Mrs. Bancroft previously taught K-4 Music for three years in Marshalltown and also three years in Albuquerque, N.M.
She and her husband Jordan have been married for four years. They bought their first home just this past spring, where they live with two cats.
Andrea Werner
Mrs. Werner will be the Student Success Coordinator for K-6. Originally from Mt. Auburn, she attended Northwestern College and UNI.
She loves kids and seeing them be successful.
“Everyone can be successful,” she said. “The roads to get there just might be different.”
She and her husband are a farm family. They have three kids: Jacob (28), Josie (18) and Jaren (13).
“We love to travel around the U.S., camp, boat, play cards, and do anything new and fun!” she said.
Alexis Whealy
Mrs. Whealy will be the Student Success Coordinator for 7-12. She is originally from Tripoli and has a Bachelor’s in Music Education from Wartburg and a Master’s from Concordia University (Nebraska). Before coming to ICSD she was a Music Educator for the Charles City CSD.
“I want to make a lasting impact on my students,” she said. “I am here to advocate for and watch them succeed.”
She and her husband Dan are caring for two cats, a dog, a horse, and some chickens. She has three younger brothers, two of which attend UNI.
Paige Benesh
Mrs. Benesh is an Independence native. She attended Upper Iowa University and will be a Kindergarten Teacher. She and her husband Tyson live in Independence with their two daughters: Kenned (Fourth Grade) and Scarlett (First Grade).
“I want to help young learners get excited about learning,” she said. I think it is important each child can learn they can be successful. My heart has encouraged me to finish my education degree and join the classroom. I can’t wait to share my love for school and learning with all of my future students.
“As a Kindergarten Teacher I will get to shape and prepare young learners to be successful,” she said. “Most importantly, I can help students get excited about learning and find their strengths at school!”
The Benesh’s love the Iowa Hawkeyes and traveling.
Olivia Wolf
After attending Upper Iowa University, Ms. Wolf has returned to her hometown to be a full time Substitute for East Elementary.
“I went to UIU for Elementary Education because I knew I waned to be a teacher like my Grandmother and Nan,” she said. “I have always loved working with children and helping them to be the best they can be.”
Ms. Wolf lives in Independence with her parents, JD and Katie Wolf and her siblings.
“I enjoy spending time with my family, friends, and my puppy, Nola.”
Ian Kleman
The new Jr/Sr High School Principal, Mr. Kleman started his job this summer.
Originally from Saginaw, Mich., Mr Kleman earned a BS (Physics) from Indiana University and a Master in Education from UNI.
“My core values are: Engagement beats compliance, Culture beats strategy, empathy beats efficiency,” he said. “I love to see great kids doing great things every day. I found I love breaking down complexity and helping students rebuild it. I also found I was pretty good at it.”
Before coming to Independence, Mr. Kleman was an Associate Principal at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids.
“I worked for Dave Hanneman (Center Point Urbana) and Ralph Plagman (Cedar Rapids Washington) and their influence and leadership prompted me to want to build the kinds of high-performing schools they built,” he said.
Mr. Kleman and his wife Gina have three kids: Caleb, Lewis, Kayla.
“All are out of the house and cutting their own paths!” he said. “We have one cat, Rocky. He’s old and surly but still going strong. I love to read history, economics, politics, education, and the occasional fictional book (to maintain perspective).”