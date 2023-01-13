Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

PAWS LOGO

INDEPENDENCE – A new veterinary clinic is coming to Independence!

Word quickly spread after Family Animal Care (f.k.a. Pipestone) terminated all 14 of the companion animal staff after Christmas 2022. Dr. Brenna Gray’s employment was terminated immediately, while the rest of the staff were told their last day would be Friday, January 6.

Trending Food Videos