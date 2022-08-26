DES MOINES – The Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council (DD Council) is on a mission to make voting easier for Iowans with disabilities who wish to vote.
Iowa has new voting laws that make voting more difficult than before, specifically for Iowans with disabilities. These changes include:
• Different voting places.
• Fewer days to get and return an absentee ballot.
• Limits to who can help deliver an absentee ballot.
• Voters must re-register to vote if they did not vote last time.
Voting can be hard for people with disabilities. Voting challenges include writing, reading, and understanding the voting material, getting to the voting place, or a voting place that is not accessible. Voting places may not be friendly to all, especially if poll workers do not know how to support everyone’s needs. The new changes in the law make voting harder and these challenges can be greater in rural Iowa.
The DD Council calls on all Iowans to tell your lawmakers about the voting challenges for people with disabilities. Brooke Lovelace, Executive Director of the DD Council, asks legislators to create change for all Iowans with disabilities. “Voting should be made easier for people with disabilities — not harder. Trained poll workers, accessible voting locations, and an easier voting system are necessary,” she says.
For Iowans with disabilities who wish to vote, the DD Council is ready to help. They provide voter trainings, voting assistance, and voting resources to make it easier for everyone to vote. “All people have the right to have their voices heard at the polls,” says Lovelace.