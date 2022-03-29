On March 20th the Buffalo Bells and Buckles 4-H club & Clover Kids held their monthly meeting at the Fellowship Hall in Winthrop at 5:30 p.m. At the meeting they discussed the Dairy Banquet Pie Auction to be held at Wolfey’s on March 26th, YQCA in person and online training options, along with their upcoming educational tour to Hansen Dairy farm on April 14th.
Buchanan County Youth Coordinator, Emily Martins presented information on record books, setting goals, completing them and then dedicated a special 4H flag from Iowa State Extension to Jill, McKenna and Keira Wilgenbusch in memory of former member, Corbin Wilgenbusch.
Four members gave their presentations: Lindsay Beyer on how to set a table, Claire Sperfslage on how to make ice cream, Lucy Flexsenhar on Parliamentary Procedure, and Wyatt Sperfslage on cattle EPDs. Clover Kids went outside and learned about how birds create their nests and tried to make their own.
The next meeting is Sunday, May 22, at 1 p.m. at Fellowship Hall in Winthrop. New members are always welcome! If you are interested in joining 4-H please contact the extension office at 319-334-7161.
Photographs submitted by: Lydia Beyer, Evelyn Cook, and Claire Sperfslage.