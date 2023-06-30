JESUP – The 2023 Jesup Farmers Day schedule of activities:
Wednesday, July 5
FREE Domestic Arts Check-In – (City Hall Basement): 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 6th – Bargain Night (Special bargains from local food vendors)
FREE Jesup Chamber of Commerce Pork Burgers & Chips – (East Park): 11:30 a.m. – Till we run out!
Inflatables – Brought to you by the Fire Department – (Young Street) - $15 Wrist Bands: 5 – 10 p.m.
Fire Truck Rides – (Around Town): 5 – 10 p.m.
FREE Hatchet Throwing – (Young Street): 6 – 8 p.m.
Beer Garden – (Young and Main): 6 p.m. – Closing
FREE Fabulous Face Painting: 6 p.m. - ?
Bingo (Knights of Columbus): 6 – 10 p.m.
FREE Square / Street Dance – (6th Street): 6:30 – 8 p.m.
FREE Line up for Children’s Parade – (Methodist Church): 6: 15 p.m.
FREE Children’s Parade Begins: 6:30 p.m.
FREE Welcome by Mayor Chris Even – (Park Pavilion): 7 p.m.
FREE Meet & Greet with Mark Brown – (6th Street): 7: 05 – 8 p.m.
FREE Prince & Princess Contest – (Park Pavilion): 7: 05 p.m.
FREE Boy Scouts’ Eating Contest – (Park Pavilion): 8:30 p.m.
FREE Balvanz & Powers – (Park Pavilion): 9 p.m. FREE
Friday, July 7
Carnival Rides – Young Street – ($25 wrist bands) - Evans United Show 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
FREE Dig for Moon Rocks (West Park): 12 – 1 p.m.
FREE Fancy Hat Check-In – (Park Pavilion): 12: 45 p.m.
FREE Fancy Hat Show – (Park Pavilion): 1 p.m. - ?
FREE Absolute Science Show for Kids – (Location TBD): 1 – 3 p.m.
FREE Dennis Johnson – Artemis Return to the Moon – (6th Street): 2 – 3 p.m.
FREE Eric Michael Magic Show – (Park Pavilion): 3 p.m. - ?
FREE Fabulous Face Painting: 3 p.m. - ?
FREE Daniel Hoy – Our Solar System 4 Billion Miles of WOW – (6th Street): 4 – 5 p.m.
FREE Buck Hollow Band – (Park Pavilion): 4 – 6 p.m.
Bingo (Knights of Columbus): 4 – 10 p.m.
Carnival Rides – Young Street – ($25 wrist bands): 5 – 10 p.m.
Beer Garden – (Young and Main): 6 - Closing
FREE Legends of County – Jeff Gordon – (Park Pavilion): 6 – 7:30 p.m.
FREE Mark Brown – Solar Eclipse Double Header for North America – (6th Street): 7 – 8 p.m.
FREE Garth Brooks Tribute – Jeff Gordon – (Park Pavilion): 7:30 – 9 p.m.
FREE Detour Band – Danny Roberts – (Park Pavilion): 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
5K Run/Walk – Packet Pick-up – (Young and Main): 6:30 – 7: 15 a.m.
5K Run/Walk: 7:30 a.m.
FREE Parade Line up – (Jesup Community School): 7:30 a.m.
FREE 73rd Great Farmers Day Parade: 10 a.m.
JUST ADDED Grand Marshal Alan Wright Reception in Land of Corn Pavilion: After Parade
FREE Fabulous Face Painting: 11 p.m. - ?
Carnival Rides – Young Street – ($25 wrist bands) - Evans United Show: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
FREE Domestic Arts Show – (City Hall Basement) - Handicap Accessible: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
FREE Dig for Moon Rocks (West Park): 12 – 1 p.m.
FREE Bosco & Independence City Band – (Park Pavilion): 11:30 a.m.
Beer Garden – (Young and Main): 12 p.m. - Closing
Dirt Diamond Diva’s Bags Tournament – (Beer Garden): 12 p.m. - ?
Bingo (Knights of Columbus): 12 – 10 p.m.
3 on 3 Basketball Tournament – (Jesup Basketball Court): 12 p.m. - ?
FREE Mark Brown – Comets… Vagabonds of the Solar System – (6th Street): 1 – 2 p.m.
FREE Iowa State Fair Talent Show – (Park Pavilion): 1:30 p.m.
FREE Dennis Johnson – Artemis Return to the Moon – (6th Street): 3 – 4 p.m.
FREE Children’s Tractor Pull Registration – (6th Street): 3 p.m.
FREE Children’s Tractor Pull – (6th Street): 3:30 p.m.
FREE Domestic Art Show Adult Entries pick-up prizes – (City Hall Basement): 3:30 – 4 p.m.
FREE Doo Wops - (Park Pavilion): 4 - 5 p.m.
FREE Dan Hoy – Our Solar System – 4 Billion Miles of WOW – (6th Street): 5 – 6 p.m.
FREE Johnny Ray Gomez – (Park Pavilion): 5 – 6:30 p.m.
FREE Announcement of Parade Winners – (Park Pavilion): 6:30 p.m.
FREE Bill Chrastil – Variety of Music in One Show – (Park Pavilion): 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
FREE Mark Brown – Bring Satellite Data Down to Earth – (6th Street): 7 – 8 p.m.
FREE Never the Less – (Park Pavilion): 9 p.m. - ?
Sunday, July 10
FREE Community Gospel Hour & Ice Cream Social with Bill Chrastil – (Park Pavilion) 2 p.m. – ?
Check for updates and the latest information on-line at: www.jesupfarmersday.org and the Jesup Farmers Day Facebook page.