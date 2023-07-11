INDEPENDENCE – Pam (Rubino) and Greg Loban, currently of Independence, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 14. They were united in marriage on July 14, 1973, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Oelwein.
The couple started their married life together as employees of the C&NW Railroad, in Oelwein, and followed their careers to Cushing, Okla., and Houston, Texas, where Greg retired as a Regional Manager of General Electric’s Rail Division, and Pam retired as Land Associate of Newfield Exploration Company.
The couple returned to Iowa in 2018 and reside at 902 Rebecca Court. They are happy to be back in their home state and enjoy spending time with family and friends.