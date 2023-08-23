INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors visited St John School this week to hand out apples to teachers, administrators, and staff who are back to school for 2023-24 academic year.
The school welcomes four new teachers.
On the irst day of school, today August 23, students will attend a 20-minute prayer service around 8:40 a.m. After the prayer service, the parents are invited to line up on the sidewalk to form a Tunnel of Encouragement to cheer the students on as they begin a new school year.