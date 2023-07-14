Chamber Ambassadors Fair 2023

Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors with Buchanan County Fair Board members.

 Nikki Barth Photo

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a special meeting Wednesday, July 5 at the Buchanan Fair. They selected lunch from the Buchanan Cattleman’s Association or the Buchanan County Pork Producers and ate in the open air pavilion. They met with members of the Buchanan County Fair Board and learned about the different attractions and events occurring this year.

