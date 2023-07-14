INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a special meeting Wednesday, July 5 at the Buchanan Fair. They selected lunch from the Buchanan Cattleman’s Association or the Buchanan County Pork Producers and ate in the open air pavilion. They met with members of the Buchanan County Fair Board and learned about the different attractions and events occurring this year.
