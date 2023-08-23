INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held several visitations and ribbon cuttings August 16.
Among the stops was Quinton’s Automotive Center located at 2343 Jamestown Avenue (South of McDonalds).
Owner Quinton Spicher spoke about his business.
“I’ve personally been in the automotive industry for 7 years,” he said. “We have been in Independence since July 1 2022.”
Quinton’s Automotive Center employs four people. The services they offer include: oil changes, tires sales and repairs, exhaust work, AC work, engine work, suspension work, brakes, and interior and exterior detailing.
Quinton’s plans include expanding his used car business.
For your next automotive needs, consider visiting Quinton’s Automotive. Contact them at 319-327-9017 or visit quintonsautomotive.com online.