MONTICELLO — Camp Courageous will be hosting the 44th Annual Pineapple Gala on Friday, August 18, 2023 at the downtown DoubleTree Convention Center in Cedar Rapids. The event is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. that includes an evening filled with a luau dinner, a wide array of silent and live auction items, a program showcasing Camp Courageous, and more. All proceeds from the event will be dedicated to supporting Camp Courageous and its programs, which cater to thousands of individuals with disabilities.
In the weeks preceding the Pineapple Gala, local Hy-Vee Stores are joining the cause with their annual pineapple sales, aiming to support Camp Courageous. Starting from July 31st and continuing through August 13, 2023, participating Hy-Vee Stores will be offering pineapples for sale, with all proceeds benefiting Camp Courageous. Customers can enjoy delicious pineapples during this period while contributing to the camp’s mission.
The highlight of this year’s Pineapple Gala will be the emcees for the night, popular radio personalities Gary Dolphin and Andy Peterson. They will be steering the evening’s celebrations and presiding over the honoring of Musco Lighting, who have been long-standing supporters of Camp Courageous. Musco Lighting collaborated with the camp to provide an accessible Mini-Pitch System™ and, more recently, addressed the lighting needs of a miniature golf course for campers.
Attendees at the Pineapple Gala can look forward to a Hawaiian dinner, being entertained throughout the event, and even having the exciting chance to win a grand door prize: a trip for two to Hawaii. The lucky winner will be drawn at the end of the gala. Tickets for the event are priced at $75 each, or groups can reserve a table of 10 for $750. Sponsorship options are still available. To secure tickets or inquire about sponsorship, individuals can visit the official website at https://campcourageous.org/pineapple-gala or contact Charlie Becker at 319-465-5916, extension 2100, or via email at cbecker@campcourageous.org.
Hundreds of items will be available for guests to bid on during the Pineapple Gala’s silent and live auctions. Items range from gift certificates to a week-long stay at a Colorado home. Individuals, businesses, and organizations have put together creative and unique baskets as auction items. Generous supporters willing to contribute auction items have until August 1st to make their donations.
Camp Courageous is a year-round recreational, respite, and travel program for individuals with disabilities. Every year, this camp serves nearly 10,000 campers with diverse needs, offering them a chance to enjoy enriching experiences. Camp Courageous operates primarily on donations, without government assistance or formal sponsorship, and without employing individuals to raise funds for the camp. As a result, contributions made to the camp, whether it be in the form of supplies, time, or other resources, directly benefits the well-being of the campers.