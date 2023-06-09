INDEPENDENCE –The 2023 Buchanan County Fair Queen will be crowned on Thursday, July 6 at 4:30 p.m. in the livestock pavilion.
Fair queen applications are still being accepted thru Saturday, June 17 with judging held on Sunday, June 18 at Farmers State Bank in Jesup. Applications can be sent to deckeramber19@gmail.com.
To qualify, candidates must meet the following criteria:
- Aged 16-21 on or by August 13, 2023
- Member of Buchanan County, either by school, home address, or 4H/FFA group
- Charismatic, enthusiastic, and influential role model who represents the values of Buchanan County and leaves a positive impact on those around them
Lauren Beyer, 2022 Buchanan County Fair Queen, said the following about her experience, “This year has been nothing short of amazing! I helped with the Trunk or Treat at the fairgrounds, took money for the Cinderella Carriage at Christmas on Main in Independence, hosted a craft and had treats for visitors at Christmas on Madison in Winthrop, served at the fish fry, and donated auction items to the Dueling Pianos for the fairgrounds and the Spring Gala at St. John’s. I am even scheduled for a KMCH radio interview before the fair! I hope that being involved has shown candidates and people across the county that there are more opportunities than just the week of the fair. It is a great platform for young women to do great things!”
Follow “Buchanan County Fair Queen” on Facebook for more information.