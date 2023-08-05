As parents prepare, and children get ready to head back to school, something often left off the checklist is a child’s eye appointment to make sure they are ready for school.
According to PreventBlindness.org, whose mission is to raise awareness of the importance of eye health and safety, healthy vision contributes to children’s school readiness, ability to learn, overall healthy development, and ability to reach motor developmental milestones.
Most people rely on their eyes to make sense of the world around them. Those who are reading this article right now, your eyes are hard at work. Children use their eyes for countless things all day. Doing schoolwork or homework, playing sports, or just looking for their favorite t-shirt.
According to statistics published by Nationaltoday.com, one out of 20 children between the ages of three and five has a serious eye problem, and if not treated on time could result in permanent vision impairment.
Allison Gruwell, an optometrist from Krieger and Associates in Cedar Falls at the College Square Mall says that she sees children with eye issues on a daily basis.
According to Gruwell, the earliest children can begin seeing the eye doctor is at 6 months old but the average time period for first time visits is usually before kindergarten.
“Some schools require visits before kindergarten now which is great because kids’ eye issues would go undiagnosed for a long time otherwise,” said Gruwell. “Even if you don’t think there is a problem, come get checked to make sure things are on par for the age group.”
Gruwell says that kindergarten sometimes is even too late and recommends that parents think about coming in sooner for eye check-ups.
“I would say between the ages of four and five is good, at that point some kids are able to help figure out their prescriptions,” said Gruwell. “I have techniques to check prescriptions without input from the kiddos, but before any kind of school is best.”
Outside of the eye-doctor’s office, Gruwell says there are a few things parents can be watching out for that could be signs of eye-health-issues.
“Physical eye turns where one is not pointing in the right direction, favoring one eye by closing the other, frequent headaches, holding things closer or farther,” said Gruwell. “Other things that might be not so obvious would-be avoiding reading, behavioral problems. Sometimes they act differently because if they can’t see it won’t hold their attention.”
According to Gruwell, through the many seasons and life events, parents should be taking the extra step to protect their children’s eyes.
“A bright sun is not a harm all the time, but we don’t want kids looking straight at it. So, I recommend sunglasses for everyone,” said Gruwell. Any instance where materials are flying around everyone in the area no matter how young or old should be wearing safety glasses. Also, if you happen to get anything in the eyes, chemicals, or anything else, flush the eyes first with saline or running water. Then go to an eye-health professional before an urgent care or hospital. Save yourself the trip.”
Gruwell says that with the obvious rise in screen usage at home and in school, there are a few things that parents should be aware of.
“Biggest thing that is seen with increased levels of screen usage in adolescents is dry eyes,” said Gruwell. “People often have a predisposed dryness issue, but screens make that happen too, it is proven that we naturally blink less when we are looking at screens. We are also seeing that there is a mild-link between nearsightedness due to near-work such as homework on screens.
Gruwell says that to combat these issues parents should encourage their children to take more frequent breaks, go outside more, and to blink more.
“I recommend artificial tears, they are great for everyone,” said Gruwell. “If kids complain of tired eyes or they are rubbing them, come get checked out or get some artificial tears drops from the pharmacy.
With the final weeks of summer approaching Gruwell says that the time to schedule an appointment for your kids is now.
“It is back to school time, so I am looking forward to seeing kiddos,” said Gruwell. My advice is to not wait until the end of summer to start scheduling appointments. Start now because everyone needs to get seen.”