Independence NSB Casual for a cause 2023 K9

Independence NSB employees proudly present a check to the Independence Police Department’s K-9 Unit accepting the donation check is Patrol Officer Chris Cass and K9 Officer Hondo. NSB employees present were: (Back row, from left) Jan Scott, Stephanie Berns, Julie Aarhus, John Speas, and Craig Sperfslage. (Front row, from left) Angie Brunsman, Amy O’Brien, Joan Finnegan, Carol Klever, and Ed Gipper.

 TJ Lawless Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Northeast Security Bank employees donate every Friday to dress “Casual for a Cause” and donate to a local organization or charity of their choice to support their local communities. Recently the Independence employees selected the Independence Police Department’s K-9 Unit as the recipients.

