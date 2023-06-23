BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) has awarded its second combination Key Business Grant and Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) financing to Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse of Independence, named after the historic Gedney Hotel. The BCEDC is a nonprofit economic development organization whose mission is to facilitate economic development and growth within Buchanan County.
The Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse is a start-up retail business by Pete and Terry Gaumer that will be located in downtown Independence. The business is going to be a female owned and led business with Terry Gaumer, Jenny Hughes and Alanalani Shanley who will be the principal baker. According to owner Terry Gaumer, “Our goal is to bring fresh baked, hand-crafted artisan breads, bakery pastries and treats and unique coffee beverages to the downtown shopping district.” In addition, “The receipt of the RLF will allow the Gedney Bakery & Coffeehouse to further our goal of bringing a new and innovative business to downtown Independence and we are eager to put this funding to work to begin our renovations.”
Along with the Revolving Loan Fund, the Gaumers’ also applied for the BCEDC Key Business Grant.
“We are so excited to receive the BCED Key Business grant to help fund our bakery equipment”, said co-owner Terry Gaumer. She expressed their appreciation for the loan and grant stating that, “The BCEDC grant and low interest loan helps us to refurbish the buildings and purchase much needed equipment.”
The Gaumers’ are investing heavily in downtown Independence and along with their start up business, they have recently purchased three downtown buildings, two of them that will house the Gedney Bakery. In addition, the city has applied for a Catalyst Grant on their behalf through the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA). If they receive this grant, they will refurbish the storefronts and inside the catalyst buildings and add three new upper story housing units.
The Key Business Grant that BCEDC offers is a grant of up to $10,000 to either attract or retain a unique or key business in a Buchanan County Community. It is not for just any business, but a key or unique business such as the Gedney Bakery making it the first dedicated commercial bakery in years in Buchanan County. The purpose of the Key grant is to:
1. Facilitate the economic and social viability of Buchanan County communities.
2. Offer financial assistance that assists in attracting or retaining a business that is vital to the economic and social wellbeing of a community.
3. To diversify the community’s economic composition by encouraging unique or essential business startups and expansions in Buchanan County.
In addition, the BCEDC offers our RLF low-interest loans to help establish and grow businesses. BCEDC Treasurer Terry Toale explained, “Loans are offered at 3% interest and there is 6-month grace period before the 1st payment is due and before amortization kicks in. This allows companies to establish a positive cash-flow and helps ensure business success.”
Businesses interested in securing a BCEDC Revolving Loan can call BCEDC Director Lisa Kremer at 319-334-7497 or email director@growbuchanan.com. Both the BCEDC Revolving Loan Fund and Key Businesses Grant information can be found on the BCEDC website at www.growbuchanan.com.