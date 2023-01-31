INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary is continuing its commitment to assist local students pursuing health care careers. This spring, the Auxiliary will make six $1,000 scholarships available.
Currently accepting scholarship applications, qualifying applicants must live in or currently work in Buchanan County, or work for Buchanan County Health Center and its clinics. Three scholarships of $1,000 will be awarded to current college students or students of non-traditional means continuing their education in a human health care related field. In addition, three scholarships of $1,000 will be awarded through local scholarship committees (Independence, East Buchanan, and Jesup schools) to seniors entering a human health care related field of study post-graduation. Applications will only be accepted from students of non-traditional means and those continuing their education. High schools seniors will be evaluated by their local chapter of Dollars for Scholars and should not fill out a formal application, as it will not be reviewed by the selection committee.