INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Farmer’s Market added a few more vendors for a sunny Saturday last week.
Asparagus and rhubarb are still in season as other leafy veggies continue to be harvested. Gardeners will be happy with the selection of plants and flowers. Homemade jams, baked goods and décor are also on sale.
The Buchanan County Historical Society Garage Sale in the Wapsipinicon Mill continues. Lots of fun stuff to peruse and buy. Sales support the Historical Society projects.
Coming up will be the first Second Saturday Series on June 10 featuring the Wapsi River Ramblers. The Buchanan County Master Gardeners will also have ‘Seed Buddies’ from 9 to 11 a.m. at the market. Learn which plans grow well together and get some free seeds.
To find out about becoming a vendor contact Roger Barloon at xbuchanan@iastate.edu or visit www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan/farmersmarket. Watch the market’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/indeefarmersmarket, for further events and information.