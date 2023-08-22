WEST DES MOINES – Betty May Soener, 85, passed away August 20, 2023.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 25, at WDM Lutheran Church of Hope with a visitation and luncheon following. Memorial offerings to Lutheran Church of Hope or Meals From the Heartland.
Betty was born August 25, 1937 to Fern and Violet Basquin, Walker, Iowa. She married John C. ‘Jack’ Soener. Betty and Jack have four children: Roger (Heather), Michael (Christine), Angela Engelen, and Barbara (Jeffrey) Spence. They were blessed with ten grandchildren and three great grandsons.
Betty was an artist, secretary at Plymouth Church, Iowa State Capitol tour guide, Iowa Senate secretary, secretary for two Chief Clerks of the Iowa House of Representatives, and the Department of Agriculture. She enjoyed volunteering for Girl Scouts and Meals From the Heartland.
She loved her dear bridge and dominoes friends.
A full obituary is available at www.IlesCares.com.