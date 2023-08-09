BRANDON – The annual Brandon Days was celebrated Friday and Saturday, August 4-5.
The parade theme “God Bless The USA- A Salute to Our Military!” was well represented by several community floats.
More photos on page page 11.
BRANDON – The annual Brandon Days was celebrated Friday and Saturday, August 4-5.
The parade theme “God Bless The USA- A Salute to Our Military!” was well represented by several community floats.
More photos on page page 11.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy skies. High 84F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.