WINTHROP – Candy must be cheap in Winthrop. That or the people really love to celebrate their town.
Winthrop Days, a three-day celebration full of history, dedications, carnival games, food, and drinks, began on Thursday, June 15, at 4 p.m. and ended on Saturday, June 17, at 11 p.m.
According to Bill Hansen the Vice President of the Winthrop Commercial Community Club, all those hours of fun and sun were just like old times.
“You know the pandemic came around right and shut this thing down,” said Hansen “Last year we really got it back up and running and this year we added a couple of new vendors, and some different bands. Really this is Winthrop Days of old, pre-pandemic.”
Hansen says the best part of having a pre-pandemic style gathering is seeing all those willing to help with the event.
“Volunteers have come out of the woodwork,” said Hansen. “That is what is great about being in a small town. People come out to help in a hundred different ways. We even had the baseball team out here serving food last night. The community really enjoys that I guarantee it.”
According to Hansen, seeing all those that volunteered and attended the event, was very encouraging to all those who helped and planned to put on the event for the community.
We are always looking for something different to do. We just finished up renovation on our ball field and we are having a dedication for that tonight. It is 1,000% better than what it was. That is what we do as the community club though, we look for ways to improve the community.”
To the people of Winthrop, Hansen wanted to release a statement of thanks and appreciation.
“Thank you, capital T-H-A-N-K-Y-O-U. Thank you for your support not only financially but as volunteers we could not do these things without you. Just know that we really appreciate every one of you.
The final day of celebration included a parade of local and county businesses, EMS services, and many others who wanted to spread joy, and sweets.
Some of the final festivities were the dedication of the new baseball diamond which was originally land donated by Dr. Harold Householder. That renovated diamond is now known as Phil Steffen Field to honor the legacy of Steffen and his impact as a coach on the many teams of Winthrop that he has served.
This year also marked the first year that a Tug-of-War Tournament was held at Winthrop Days. According to Hansen, the rope was used as an official Tug-of-War rope from Belgium.
The two final teams facing off in the first inaugural tournament were the Fighting Chicks and the Pulling Panthers. After a seemingly effortless two straight wins out of three, the Pulling Panthers were named the first champions of the new annual tournament.
Music, memories, and a show of fireworks ended the night and left those who called Winthrop home proud.