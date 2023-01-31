Catholic Schools Week is being celebrated locally this week at St John School in Independence and St Athanasius School in Jesup. The theme is Faith-Excellence-Service.
St Athanasius School Activities
Catholic Schools Week is being celebrated locally this week at St John School in Independence and St Athanasius School in Jesup. The theme is Faith-Excellence-Service.
St Athanasius School Activities
Saturday, Jan. 28
Kickoff Mass
Monday, Jan. 30: Pajama Day
Bring a canned good/boxed food item to participate in pajama day. All food will be donated to Catholic Worker House.
Popcorn and a movie in the afternoon.
Tuesday, Jan. 31: Spirit Day-wear a spirit shirt
Make Valentine’s cards with buddies to send to area nursing/senior homes. Hot cocoa bar after buddy activity.
Ice Skating at Young Arena (K-8)
Wednesday, Feb. 1: Sport Day-wear your favorite team apparel
Volleyball-8th vs teachers-all students will go to the gym to watch the 8th graders take on the teachers in volleyball.
Early Dismissal
Thursday, Feb. 2: Crazy socks and Seek the One T-shirts
Making tie blankets with our buddies to donate to Catholic Worker House and Hospitality House.
Bowling at Cadillac Lanes (PK-8)
Friday, February 3: Dress Up Day
Special Person’s Day Mass with lunch following
Family Bingo in the gym. Students may leave at 1:30 p.m. with their special people.
St. John School Activities
Sunday: Student led Mass. Student sponsored pancake breakfast.
Monday: “Rock, Paper, Scissors” Classroom Competition in the morning. Movie Day for Grades K-8 in Oelwein to watch a movie in the mid-day.
Tuesday: K-2: Fun Station field trip / 3-4: Bowling at 319 Social House / 5: Go Carts in Cedar Rapids / 6-8: Fontana for skiing, snow-shoeing and ice fishing.
Wednesday: K-2: Sledding / 3-5: Game Day / 6-8: Bowling at 319 Social House
Thursday: Magic Show after mass followed by “Pie in the face” with either Mr. Gieryng or Father Beckman / BINGO in the afternoon
Friday: Haiti Raffle (drawing at noon) / Jump Rope for Heart in the morning followed by School-wide “Rock, Paper, Scissors” Championship (Staff vs. Students).
All outdoor events are at the mercy of the weather.
