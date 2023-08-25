INDEPENDENCE – Do you recognize this cute baby girl? Dolores (Dee) Neidy Roman turns 80 on Saturday, August 26. Cards and well wishes may be sent to 505 Enterprise Dr. SW, Unit 405B, Independence, IA 50644.
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
85°
Sunny
- Humidity: 64%
- Cloud Coverage: 31%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:25:21 AM
- Sunset: 07:53:35 PM
Today
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 81F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.