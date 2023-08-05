INDEPENDENCE – The July Fourth holiday was fun, but now the firework smoke is cleared, the music finished, beer kegs removed, tents packed, vendors gone, fences down, and the park cleaned.
The event relies on volunteers, but it requires months of planning and coordination by the Independence Celebrations Committee. They recently met to take a breath and celebrate another successful year.
“We had a great celebration over the 3rd and 4th of July, with record attendance on the 4th,” said committee member Michelle McBride. “We are thankful for everyone who supported our event, but especially to our volunteers on the 3rd and 4th who help serve all of our guests near and far. Without volunteers, this even would not be possible. We encourage everyone to consider taking a short shift in tickets or in the beverage pavilion on the 3rd or 4th, but also welcome anyone to join our core planning committee.”
Vendor and musician evaluation forms have been sent out and the planning for next year is beginning.
“The committee meets once a month to discuss planning for the upcoming festivities, and also serves as points of contact during the events at Riverwalk Parks,” McBride said. “If interested, please email us at celebrateindee@gmail.com, or message us on our Facebook page, Celebrate Indee.”