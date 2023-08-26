INDEPENDENCE – Members, leaders, and youth from Immanuel Lutheran Church and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of Independence joined together the week of July 30th-August 3rd to participate in the Vacation Bible School (VBS) program Babylon.
Over 160 youth attended the week-long event to learn about the ancient city of Babylon and the story of Daniel in the lions’ den by participating in games, crafts, story time, and singing and dancing. The 65 volunteers from Immanuel Lutheran and St. John’s put in 300+ hours of service in preparation for the fun-filled week.
Program directors for this year’s VBS “can’t thank our volunteers enough. Without them this VBS just wouldn’t be possible.”
Immanuel and St. John’s congregations are also extremely thankful for Babylon’s program directors, Gina DeBoer (Immanuel) and Gina Homan (St. John’s). Gina Homan expressed her excitement about the week sharing, “Although this week takes many months to prepare, seeing the children’s smiles and hearing the sanctuary filled with their voices while learning about how God is always with them makes it all worthwhile!”
Throughout the program a personal care drive was hosted for the Independence Area Food Pantry where VBS youth and volunteers donated money and different types of personal care items each night. There were $278 and 272 lbs. of items donated at the end of the week.
Gina DeBoer reflected on the experience stating, “Working together to teach kids how God is always with us has been truly amazing. I’m already looking at options for VBS next year!”
The 2024 Immanuel/St John’s joint VBS will be held July 21 — 25.