INDEPENDNECE – The Independence Garden Club is proud to announce Rosalind Gibbs has been recognized with the Circle of Roses award.
This award is designed to honor those garden club members who have gone above and beyond the call of duty for their garden club. Each club is allowed to nominate a person(s) who has shown exceptional dedication through their knowledge and participation in Federated Garden Club making a difference in our garden, our garden club, our community and reflect the goals and projects of National Garden Clubs.
“Rosalind has been a faithful and contributing member of the Independence Garden Club for over 20 years after retiring as a registered nurse for 45 years here in Independence,” said Independence Garden Club President Ruth Hamilton.
A special pin will be presented at the Federated Garden Clubs of Iowa State Meeting.