INDEPENDENCE –The City of Independence is participating in this year’s Community Visioning Program. Residents are invited to attend the design workshop that will be held on Thursday, July 20, between 5 to 8 p.m. at River’sEDGE, 206 2nd Avenue SW.
The goal of this project is to develop a landscape plan that illustrates the vision of Independence. Your input is an important part of this process and your ideas about community design and enhancement are valuable to the COMMUNITY visioning committee. A design team will be working throughout the workshop to develop a conceptual plan for Independence.
Results from focus-group workshops and the random-sample transportation survey will also be available.
The Community Visioning Program is made possible from support from the Iowa DOT, ISU Extension and Outreach, Trees Forever, Iowa’s Roadways, the City of Independence, and local volunteers.