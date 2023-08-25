INDEPENDENCE – If you were a cell phone – what percentage would your battery be at right now?... Many people work themselves until they are running on empty – but it doesn’t have to be this way. There are ways to build balanced boundaries between self-care and work. There are effective and efficient strategies to manage time so that work gets accomplished, and self-care gets prioritized.
Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, Buchanan County Economic Development, and Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach are sponsoring speaker Molly MacKey on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 11 to 1 for a Lunch and Learn program at Heartland Acres Event Center. This interactive presentation will give participants the tools to build balanced boundaries. Participants will walk away with tangible tools to balance their work and personal life.
About the Speaker
Molly J. Mackey is an author, speaker, and trainer of leaders. She believes that by intentionally intersecting the ongoing journeys of leadership and learning we can create better leaders and Better Leaders = Better Lives ™
Molly is the founder and chief learning officer of the LEAdeRNship Institute. She also serves as the Director of Knowledge Acquisition and Transfer at Optimae LifeServices. Molly has over 17 years of business and speaking experience. She has a passion for business, strategy, leadership and learning. She has taught business classes at a collegiate level since 2009 and currently partners with community colleges offering continuing education to businesses.
Visit www.growbuchanan.com for more information and to register.