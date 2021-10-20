NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Oct. 10
3:50 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jose Carlos Marengo, 23, and Bryan Deleon, 23, both of Sioux City. Marengo was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor), first offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). Marengo was also cited for driving the wrong way in a one-way designated roadway. Deleon was charged with first offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 264 mile marker on Highway 20.
2:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Andrea Faith Griffiths, 22, of Oelwein. Griffiths was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Oct. 14
3:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Alexis Troi Rinella, 28, Tristan Marie Westpfahl, 34, and Jeramy John Warren, 45, all of Oelwein. Rinella, Westpfahl, and Warren were each charged with second degree theft (a Class D felony) and third degree burglary (a Class D felony). These arrests were made following an incident in the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue north of Hazleton.
Friday, Oct. 15
3:05 a.m.
Deputies arrested Kara Ann Kearns, 38, of Hazleton. Kearns was charged with public intoxication (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 block of 3rd Street S in Hazleton.
Saturday, Oct. 16
9:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jacob Nagy Brown, 33, of Winthrop. Brown was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.