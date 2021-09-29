NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Sept. 19
2:20 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dustin Charles Smith, 26, of Decorah. Smith was charged with public intoxication (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident near 168th Street and Grant Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
9:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Kenneth Alan Thornton, 52, of Oelwein. Thornton was charged with driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor) and failure to have SR22 insurance (a simple misdemeanor), and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 120th Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
4:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Kyle Lee Browne, 46, of Oelwein. Browne was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Sept. 23
1:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Dean Adelbert Stone II, 44, of Oelwein. Stone was charged with driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor) and cited for open container. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Mason Avenue and 140th Street.
3:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested John Arthur Williams J., 47, of Lamont. Williams was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Sept. 24
11 a.m.
Deputies arrested Brooke Ashley Roth, 32, of Rowley. Roth was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of disorderly conduct (a simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
6:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jean Irene Keener, 47, of Quasqueton. Keener was charged with violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of 3rd Street S in Quasqueton.
9:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Joshua Dean Carlisle, 41, of Quasqueton. Carlisle was charged with violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of 3rd Street S in Quasqueton.
Saturday, Sept. 25
12:10 p.m.
