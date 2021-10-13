Tuesday, Oct. 5
11:45 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Baylee Christine Stammeyer, 29, of Oelwein on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Stammeyer was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
3:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Kyle Robert Hundorf, 27, of Oelwein on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Hundorf was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Oct. 7
2:35 p.m.
Deputies arrested Blaine Michael Recker, 25, of Arlington on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Recker was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Oct. 8
7 p.m.
Deputies arrested Tyler Aaron Zieser, 28, of Independence. Zieser was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor), and cited for failure to maintain control and open container. These charges stem from an incident that occurred on August 13, 2021.
9:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Christopher Franklin Bruns, 36, of Waterloo on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Bruns was held at the Buchanan County Jail.