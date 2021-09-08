NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Monday, Aug. 30
6:05 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Victor Raymond Childers, 24, of Aurora. Childers was charged with driving while license revoked (a serious misdemeanor) and driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a road rage incident in the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue (Highway 150) south of Hazleton.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
12:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jade Lynn Ann Nuehring, 38, of Oelwein. Nuehring was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
4:35 p.m.
Deputies arrested Brian Jon Latham, 53, of Independence. Lathan was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
8:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Adam Roy Williams, 38, of Winthrop. Williams was charged with domestic abuse assault (a simple misdemeanor) and violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 500 block of 3rd Street S in Winthrop.
Thursday, Sept. 2
3:20 a.m.
Deputies arrested Tiffany Ellen German, 39, of Lamont. German was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (an aggravated misdemeanor) and cited for open container. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 200 block of S Main Street in Hazleton.
Saturday, Sept. 4
12:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Kaitlynn Marie Maakestad Seehase, 23, and Kasi Ann Maakestad, 51, both of Hazleton. Both were arrested on active warrants out of Buchanan County for an original charge of controlled substance violation (an aggravated misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
4:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Abbi Hellen Bennett, 21, of Oelwein. Bennett was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of controlled substance violation (an aggravated misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
10:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Theresa Marie Alford, 46, of Rochester, Minnesota. Alford was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor). Alford was also cited for open container, no proof of insurance, and speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Racine Avenue south of Winthrop.