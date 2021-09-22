NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Sept. 12
3:40 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Benton-Buchanan Road south of Brandon. According to the investigation, a 2014 Ford F150 operated by Wyatt Walker of Brandon was traveling east on Benton-Buchanan Road when Walker lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled over, striking a fence. Walker sustained minor injuries in the crash that did not require emergency medical attention. This incident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Brandon Fire Department and North Benton Ambulance Service.
Monday, Sept. 13
9:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Shane Allen Bratton, 51, of Oelwein on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Bratton was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
10:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Zachary Alan Salladay, 34, of Oelwein. Salladay was charged with driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor) and cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Salladay was also arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Highways 150 and 281.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
9:05 a.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2600 block of Brandon Diagonal Boulevard. According to the investigation, a 1998 Buick Regal operated by Emily LaGrange of Independence was traveling south on Brandon Diagonal Boulevard when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the west ditch and rolled onto its side. No injuries were reported, and this accident remains under investigation.
Saturday, Sept. 18
8:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Treyton Juahmun Sturgeon, 19, Jean Marvens Francois, 19, and Joseph John Blair, 20, all of Boone. Sturgeon was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor). Francois and Blair were both charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop on Highway 20 near the 251 mile marker.