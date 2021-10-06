Tuesday, Sept. 28
8:20 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sophia Kay Manson, 18, of Ryan. Manon was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
3:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Curtis John Rawson, 27, of Walker. Rawson was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
7:05 p.m.
Deputies arrested Michelle Bonita Nichols, 49, of Cedar Rapids. Nichols was charged with third or subsequent offense operating while intoxicated (a Class D felony), driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license revoked (a serious misdemeanor), and driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Freeman Avenue.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
3:20 a.m.
Deputies arrested Chaz Patrick Jernigan, 38, of Vinton. Jernigan was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), and cited for failure to maintain control, unlawful use of license, and open container. This arrest was made in the 3200 block of Gentry Avenue.
5:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Raekwon Levelle Hess, 23, of Fitchburn, Wisconsin. Hess was charged with first offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 261 mile marker of Highway 20.
7:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Michele Lynn Marie Martin, 38, of Williamsburg. Martin was charged with disorderly conduct (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 100 block of Ely Street in Rowley.
10:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Anthony John Jones, 25, of Oelwein. Jones was charged with driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), and cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance, operation of a non-registered vehicle, and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 255th Street and Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150).
Thursday, Sept. 30
2:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Joshua John Kline Jr, 21, of Waterloo. Kline was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Oct. 1
3:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jacob Nagy Brown, 33, of Winthrop. Brown was charged with eluding (a serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), and operation without ignition interlock device (a simple misdemeanor), and cited for operation of non-registered vehicle, failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to use seat belt, and improper rear lamps. This arrest was made after a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1800 block of Slater Avenue. After Brown was brought to the Buchanan County Jail, additional controlled substance was found on his person, which resulted in him being charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine (a Class D felony) and possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility (a Class D felony).
2:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested James Robert Pierce, 50, of Oelwein. Pierce was charged with driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor), and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 150th Street and Baxter Avenue.
7:05 p.m.
Deputies arrested Casey Robert Crawford, 27, of Independence. Crawford was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated (an aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 500 block of Water Street N in Quasqueton.
11:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Ricky Ray Howard Jr, 39, of Hazleton. Howard was charged with third degree theft (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of 3rd Street N in Hazleton.
Saturday, Oct. 2
4:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jason William Young, 31, of Independence. Young was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.