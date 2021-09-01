NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Monday, Aug. 23
2:50 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tiffannie Lynn Bagley, 30, of Independence. Bagley was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
3 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jose Luis Jaramillo-Carrillo, 26, of Waterloo. Jaramillo-Carrillo was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
2:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Ryan James Roth, 34, of Rowley. Roth was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of child endangerment (an aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 500 block of Sunset Boulevard in Rowley.
3 p.m.
Deputies arrested Brittany Amber Lambert, 28, of Hazleton. Lambert was charged with three counts of child endangerment (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of W Hayes Street in Hazleton, and stems from an incident that occurred on July 4, 2021.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
7:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Russell Lee Wickman, 42, of Lamont. Wickman was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), and failure to have SR22 insurance as required (a simple misdemeanor). Wickman was also cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Street in Lamont.
Thursday, Aug. 26
9:35 a.m.
Deputies arrested Hayes Edward William Kern, 22, of Hazleton. Kern was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
2:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Tyrell Joseph Lashone Beard, 40, of Dubuque. Beard was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Aug. 27
6:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Tyler Michael Schares, 23, of Independence. Schares was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor), and cited for failure to use seatbelts. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 4th Avenue and 4th Street SE in Independence.
10:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Natalie Nicole Young, 22, of Oelwein. Young was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Aug. 28
1:50 a.m.
Deputies arrested Ryan James Roth, 34, of Rowley. Roth was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 1st Avenue and Blake Street in Rowley.
5 p.m.
Deputies arrested Robert Earl Bradford, 58, of Waterloo. Bradford was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.