City of Independence, Iowa Police Department:
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Brady Lee Larkin (20) of Independence. Larkin was the suspect in an investigation where inappropriate messages were sent to a teenage victim. As a result of the investigation, Larkin is charged with Kidnapping – 1st Degree, Sexual Abuse – 3rd Degree, Enticing a Minor Under 16 – Sexual Purpose, Telephone Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor, Possession of Depictions of Minor in Sex Act – 1st Offense.
Kidnapping – 1st Degree is a Class A Felony and is punishable by up to Life imprisonment.
Sexual Abuse – 3rd Degree is a Class C Felony and is punishable by up to ten (10) years imprisonment and registration as a Sex Offender.
Enticing a Minor Under 16 – Sexual Purpose is a Class D Felony and is punishable by up to five (5) years imprisonment.
Telephone Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor and Possession of Depictions of Minor in Sex Act – 1st Offense are Aggravated Misdemeanors and are punishable by up to two (2) years imprisonment.