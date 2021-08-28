NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Saturday, Aug. 21
3 p.m.
Independence Police arrested Sara Ann VandeWalker, 41, of Manchester on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The incident took place at a local urgent care facility.
4 p.m.
Independence Police arrested Jacob James Werner, 36, of Greeley on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The incident took place in the 100 block of 6th Avenue NE.
Thursday, Aug. 26
6:20 a.m.
Independence Police arrested Joshua James Jacobsen, 42, of Independence on a charge of driving while license denied/suspended. The incident took place at the intersection of 2nd Avenue NE and 11th Street NE.