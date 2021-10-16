NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Saturday, Oct. 9
1:19 a.m.
Independence Police arrested Trevor Gregory McGill, 25, of Independence. McGill was charged with operating while under the influence. The incident took place along 1st Street E near 2nd Avenue NE.
7:30 p.m.
Independence Police arrested William John Forester, 49, of Earlville. Forester was charged with operating while under the influence. The incident took place in the 2500 block of Jamestown Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 10
12:50 a.m.
Independence Police arrested Samantha Lynn White, 41, of Sumner. White was charged with operating while under the influence. The incident took place in the 200 block of 1st Street E.