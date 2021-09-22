Saturday, Sept. 18
12:24 a.m.
Independence Police arrested Jacob Dean Wolf, 23, of Independence on a charge of operating while under the influence – first offense. The arrest took place in a parking lot located at 231 1st Street E.
