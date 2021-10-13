NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Sept. 26
1:59 a.m.
Independence Police arrested Stephen Craig Bartz, 39, of Vinton on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The incident took place at a convenience store located at 100 5th Avenue NE.
Saturday, Oct. 2
2:02 p.m.
Independence Police arrested Paul John Kramer, 65, of Cascade on charges of harassment of a public official or employee, driving while license under suspension, and driving while barred.
Sunday, Oct. 3
2:10 a.m.
Independence Police arrested Brenda Lee Osteen, 53, of Independence on a charge of interference with official acts. The incident took place at a residence located in the area of 2nd Avenue NE and 5th Street NE.